Fatal crashes involving pregnant women happened within two hours of each other in Refugio County. Both incidents were reported early Sunday morning.
At 3:55 a.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado collided with an alligator on SH 35 near Farm-to-Market Road 774 while traveling north, according to Sgt. Rob Mallory, of the Texas Department of Public Safety. After veering left, the truck rolled over on its right side before coming to rest upright.
The driver, Gabrielle Breaux, of New Iberia, Louisiana, died after being transported to DeTar Hospital in Victoria, Mallory said. Breaux, 33, was carrying a 7-month-old unborn child, who could not be saved.
The four passengers in the truck, Gregory Gerard, 58, and three children, were sent to area hospitals, Mallory said. Gerard was taken to Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi, and the children were sent to DeTar.
The alligator involved in the crash was killed by the truck, Mallory said.
Victoria County Game Warden Jared Lewis said alligator sightings on roadways may happen because the alligator is looking for a body of water. Lewis, who has experience catching and relocating alligators found on roadways, said the county game warden or sheriff’s office should be contacted when an alligator is found.
Later Sunday morning, at 4:50 a.m., the driver and passengers of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado died after their vehicle was struck from behind by a 2021 GMC Sierra. According to the public safety department, the crash occurred on U.S. 77, near Vidaurri Road.
Christina Gonzalez and the 8-month-old unborn child she was carrying, who were both passengers in the Silverado, were pronounced dead at the location of the crash, Mallory said. Gonzalez, of Humble, was 37.
Jose Rivas, the driver of the Silverado, was also pronounced dead at the scene, Mallory said. Rivas, of Houston, was 39.
The driver of the truck that struck the Silverado, a 16-year-old from Michigan, did not suffer any injuries from the crash. The teen was cooperating with law enforcement, Mallory said.
The truck was hauling a box trailer, Mallory said.
Authorities were still investigating both crashes as of Tuesday afternoon.