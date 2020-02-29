Laminitis or “founder” is a crippling lameness in horses that is a result of the inner layers of the hoof separating. This leads to the coffin bone being unstable and can result in bone “sinking” or rotating within hoof capsule. If this occurs then the coffin bone can penetrate the sole.
Laminitis can be a result of many different instances. Excessive feed intake, bacteria in the bloodstream, trauma to the hooves, excessive weight bearing from injury to another limb, Equine Metabolic Syndrome, Cushing’s Disease, and corticosteroids can all induce laminitis.
Horses suffering acute laminitis typically refuse to walk, have an increased respiratory rate, bounding digital arterial pulses, feet that are warm or hot to the touch, and a very distinctive stance with the hind legs camped up underneath the body. These horses may want to lay down a lot and even refuse to stand. When they do try to walk and turn they pivot on their hind end. Mild or chronic cases of founder typically present with shifting leg lameness, reluctant to stand on hard surfaces, warm feet, and increased digital pulses.
Your veterinarian will perform a complete physical examination and get a thorough history. Specific diagnosis of founder is made by performing x-rays of the feet. The severity can be determined by the angle of the 3rd phalanx bone or coffin bone in the foot and degree of bony changes present. Once x-rays are taken an appropriate treatment plan can be devised.
Treatment of severe laminitis is a medical emergency due to the fact that you need to minimize trauma to the feet immediately. This can be done by providing a protective barrier for the foot in the form of a soft soled shoe or boot. If you do not have this available then putting the horse in a well bedded or sand stall is another option.
The heels will also be elevated in the form of a wedge to help relief tension of the tendons that attach to the coffin bone. These tendons are responsible for the pull of the coffin bone downward and can lead to puncturing the sole of the foot.
Pain control is also essential in the form of anti-inflammatory medications. Ice is also an important part of treatment for the acutely foundered horse. This will be done every few hours during the first days of an episode of founder.
Free radical scavengers and vasodilators (medications that widen blood vessels) can also be used to help combat various effects that play a role in laminitis. Treatment is best performed at a referral facility where twenty-four hour care is available.
Treatment can be a long, hard battle so prevention is key. The best way to prevent founder is to keep all feed and hay stored in a secure area that your horse cannot get into. It is also important to maintain your horse’s body weight with proper nutrition and exercise. You want to help feed a balanced diet with adequate roughage. When grass is lush it is imperative to restrict access so that too much grass is not taken in. This is particularly important during early spring and for those horses that are not used to eating fresh, green grass. Make sure to never give medications without consulting with your veterinarian first, particularly corticosteroids. Consistent proper hoof care can also help reduce your horse’s risk of laminitis.
