Joel Price, 54, who lives in the El Torro area near Edna, is running for County Constable, Precinct 1 to continue serving the people of Jackson County.
He is an investigator for the Jackson County sheriff's office. His opponent for the open seat in the Republican primary election is Clinton Wooldridge.
The office is being vacated by Constable J.W. “Cisco” Marek after 24 years.
Marek's only contested race during his six terms was his first. He attributes this to "being visible and having an open ear for the public."
Price also has served as a patrol deputy during his career with the Jackson County sheriff's office.
"This is another avenue to serve the people of Jackson County, and I've done so since 1991," Price said. "I look forward to the opportunity."
While working for the General Land Office investigating oil spills in coastal waters, Price was active with the Jackson County Reserve Deputy Unit.
From 2006 to 2008, Price was selected to serve in Iraq as one of many American police officers sent to mentor and train Iraqi police.
Price has maintained his home in Jackson County for 28 years.
"While my law enforcement experience has proven to be vast and broad, I feel living in Jackson County and learning the people and places has prepared me the most to serve as your constable," Price said in an email. "I have a strong desire to continue to serve and protect this great community. It will be an honor and privilege to serve as Jackson County Constable, Precinct 1."
To learn more about Price, contact him at 361-235-2201.
