Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride of Texas carnival is making its return to the Victoria Livestock Show with new food and game additions for fair goers.
The carnival will open Feb. 17 and run through Feb. 27 at the Victoria Community Center, with times varying on each day.
Food stands will include carnival food items, pizzas and a gourmet cookie trailer called Nate Monster cookies which is a very unique stand, said Christopher Barton, Pride of Texas Carnival president.
“It’s one of the only ones in the country, it has all kinds of cookies and ice cream sandwiches. Everything is homemade and you can buy a whole bucket of cookies, and they sell coffees and gourmet frappuccinos,” he said.
As to new carnival rides, Pride of Texas carnival has added a new kid rides called the slime bucket kiddie ride, a mini train roller coaster and an adult ride called the Triple Twist’ that spins three different ways, Barton said.
This year's carnival will consist of 28 rides, 20 games and nine food stands. Tickets are $1 a piece and wristbands for games are sold for $30, and will be only available for purchase at the event and not offered online.
Barton also mentioned that wristbands will be valid throughout the whole day and attendees can leave and come back if they desire.
For those who have younger children, Barton recommends parents to check out signs in the ticket boxes before purchasing wristbands.
“At the ticket boxes there will be signs showing all the attractions and height requirements. Make sure you read the height requirements before you purchase a wristband for the little kids because everything is based on height,” he said.
