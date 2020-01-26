About half a million boats are registered in Texas, a state with a sprawling coastline and more square miles of inland water than any other.
Some residents rely on vessels for everyday transportation or to earn a living while others indulge on a purely recreational level.
Like cars, boats require skill to navigate in changing weather conditions and can result in serious, sometimes fatal, injuries.
But unlike cars, you can get certified to drive a boat without ever driving one.
Texas has had a boater education requirement since 1997, but it only applied to people 13-17 years old until 2011.
Boater education taken online or in a classroom is required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993, to operate a personal watercraft, sail boat longer than 14 feet or motorboat with a motor greater than 15 horsepower.
The course covers basic boating information with an emphasis on legal requirements and safe operation, but it also includes handling emergencies, basic navigation and other boating and water safety topics.
The percentage of people required to take a boater education course will increase over time as the 1993 cutoff date ages, but even if a person is of an age that requires certification, they can purchase a one-time, 15-day exemption from the mandatory education.
Some argue that stricter boater education laws would enhance safety on the water, while others are against more government regulation and call it unnecessary.
