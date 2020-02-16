Plenty of major companies screen prospective employees for illegal drug use in the U.S., but only one does for nicotine.
As of Feb. 1, U-Haul will decline offering jobs to people who smoke, dip, vape or take nicotine in another way whether it be at work or home, according to a company news release.
The decision aims to make U-Haul "one of the healthiest corporate cultures" in the U.S.
"This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their health journey," Jessica Lopez, U-Haul chief of staff, said in a written statement. U-Haul declined to offer interviews with Crossroads company officials and employees.
According to the World Health Organization, tobacco, a plant that contains the addictive but legal drug nicotine, kills more than 8 million people each year.
U-Haul employs more than 30,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada.
Those employees hired before the decision will not be affected by the decision.
In the U.S., 21 states, including Texas, allow employers to screen potential employees for nicotine use.
Those seeking jobs in the 21 states will be notified of the nicotine-hiring policy, be questioned about their use and possibly face drug screenings.
For many in the Crossroads, the policy is an overreach into the personal lives of employees.
Others see it as a wise decision that will promote health as well as productivity and might even save lives.
Should employers screen potential employees for nicotine use?
