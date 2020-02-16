Just a few decades ago, it would have been unheard of to run a bar without bartenders who don't smoke.
But that's exactly the case now at Dodge City Saloon in Victoria, said owner Carlos Salas, who has owned the joint since 2014.
Although the lack of smoking is by his employees' choice and not decree, Salas is pleased, he said, adding that some employees do use e-cigarettes.
"Smoking is so common among bartenders and staff," said Salas, adding the industry has traditionally been a haven for nicotine use.
Stress, fast-paced work and a culture of mixing nicotine and alcohol are the main reasons for that prevalence, he said.
But Salas also said the lack of smoking and overall declined in nicotine use among his employees has made his business better and employees healthier.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a study of U.S. employees found about 19.6% of workers smoked.
A Ohio State University study found smokers cost their employers about $6,000 more per employee each year.
In a prior career as a chemical plant worker, Salas recalled how co-workers who used nicotine spent less time working.
"When I was addicted to nicotine, I tended to break more," he said.
A Swedish study from 1988 to 1991 of 14,000 workers found smokers take on average almost eight more sick days than their nonsmoking counterparts.
When the plant suddenly decided to forbid smoking on its campus, some employees were willing to make long treks off the property to get their fix.
"There was a big uproar about it," he said. "There was a big culture change."
Eventually, those smoking employees became fewer and fewer.
Healthier employees also mean fewer sick days and more energized workers, he said.
"I can understand larger companies doing it," he said.
He isn't quite sure why his bar's employees have gone smokeless, but he thinks changing attitudes and increased awareness about the drug's health risks have contributed.
When he worked years ago at a hospital, he recalled seeing a pulmonologist walking the halls while puffing a cigarette.
Such a sight would be a rarity at hospitals these days, he said.
At Citizens Medical Center, employees are forbidden from using any and all nicotine products while on campus although the hospital does not tell them what to do in their free time.
Even patients and visitors are asked to stub out cigarettes and refrain from nicotine use, according to the hospital's policy.
"We would prefer that employees have healthy life habits," said Jennifer McDaniel, hospital spokeswoman.
