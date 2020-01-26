A total of 191 boating accidents were reported to Texas Parks and Wildlife last year, which killed 50 people and injured 92.
Human error remains the leading cause of boating accidents, according to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Boating Safety Division.
Some boaters think stricter requirements would make drivers more equip to handle changing weather conditions and avoid accidents, including Chris Mapp, a longtime boater and owner of Coastal Bend Marine & Auto Part in Port O’Connor.
Mapp said he would particularly favor legislation that handles boating licenses much like the process for driver’s licenses, which requires all eligible residents to pass a driving test and written test.
“Nobody wants to get hurt or killed on the water; however, driving a boat is not as conformative as driving a truck or a car on the highway because you have a constant shift in conditions,” Mapp said. “And let’s be clear, just because you’re over a certain age doesn’t make you automatically knowledgeable, so I think teaching at a young age is good but a driver’s licenses-type renewal would be smart.”
Mapp has lived in Port O’Connor for 25 years. As a longtime boat owner and dealer, he said stricter requirements would also remind people that owning a boat is a big responsibility.
“I’m all about training in the form of boating licenses and financial responsibility because I do feel like there are many times that those responsibilities would translate to the seriousness of boating,” he said.
Boater education won’t be mandatory for all ages under the current Water Safety Act until several decades from now, when everyone 13 years or older was born on or after Sept. 1, 1993.
Even then, current standards include a boat education deferral program that allows people of a certain age to pay to defer education.
“There is basically no regulation now,” said Tom Stewart, a boater and boat insurance agent. “If you’ve never been in a boat, never operated a boat or any kind of vessel whatsoever, you can go to a shop, buy a boat, back it up in a slip and take off in it.”
There should be more funds allocated to Texas Parks and Wildlife so game wardens can better enforce violations such as excessive speed or reckless driving, he said, but there should also be more education requirements depending on the vessel.
“The better way to regulate it would be based upon the type of vessel that it is,” he said.
