Prodigal Son House Ministries is hosting the Variety Tour featuring Seventh Day Slumber, Stars Go Dim and Steven Malcolm at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Cuero Park Pavilion in Cuero.
The concert is free and open to the public.
“It’s important for the community to get outside the church walls and get together and worship God,” said Chris Rangel, pastor of Prodigal Son House. “When the body of Christ does that … it’s a good testimony, coming together like that. They (nonbelievers and people struggling in their lives) see the unity in us and want to be part of that.”
Rangel, who was homeless in 2007, started the ministry in 2010 to reach out to those struggling with addiction, homelessness and gang and criminal lifestyles. He moved to Houston for seven years and moved back to Cuero last summer.
Joseph Rojas, lead singer for Seventh Day Slumber, will be the guest speaker. He will share his testimony about transcending drug addiction to become a Christian rock artist. Rojas is from Victoria but now lives in Nashville.
The event is meant to raise awareness and help people living in difficult situations.
“The concert is to let people know there is hope out there if they are struggling with any of these types of issues,” Rangel said. “They are not alone, we all went through that.”
Seventh Day Slumber, a Christian rock group, has been popular since the late 1990s, Rangel said. Stars Go Dim plays pop music, and Steven Malcolm plays hip-hop. Their music is played regularly on Christian radio stations.
“It’s called the Variety Tour because of the different genres coming together,” he continued.
VIP tickets for a meet and greet with the artists before the show at 6 p.m. are $10 each.
“It’s a way to get out of the four walls of the church, come together, worship God and reach out to the community to people struggling with these issues,” Rangel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.