As a veterinarian, we take an oath to take care of animals presented to us and protect the public from health risks. We strive to be professional, compassionate, and caring.
During these trying times we now have to be concerned with staff safety, while maintaining quality care and communication with our clients. New rules, regulations and safety protocols have been implemented to protect employees and clients from COVID-19. These are uncharted waters and we have had to evolve each and every day with the changing times.
Many veterinary clinics elected to move to curbside veterinary services, meaning that only patients were allowed in the clinic. This was done to help ensure proper social distancing. Communication over the phone is much more challenging and labor intensive than face-to-face appointments. Decisions to put these measures into place were not taken lightly since it increased the staff workload.
Behind the scenes, staff members are cleaning more, making more trips outside in the Texas heat, exposing themselves on a daily basis to individuals, as well as pets, that can be fomites for COVID-19.
During the pandemic, the American Veterinary Medical Association asked veterinarians to preserve their personal protective equipment by postponing all elective procedures. This meant that spays, neuters, and routine dentals were put off for several months. Veterinary clinics are now having to play catch-up on elective procedures, requiring these procedures be booked out further in advance. This can be understandably frustrating for owners.
From a veterinarian’s standpoint, this career is challenging, rewarding, humbling and gratifying. This pandemic has reminded us that we have to be willing to make changes and sacrifices to ensure the health and well-being of others. In this profession, we are constantly learning, evolving and growing. We chose this career to provide quality care to pets and compassion to their loving owners.
Throughout these challenging times, please be kind and considerate to your veterinary staff. Guidelines, rules, and policies are in place for good reason. They are not there to inconvenience you. Veterinary clinics are working diligently to keep the doors open (yet somewhat closed) to protect their staff, as well as you.
Not every clinic will have the same policies. The policies are all dependent upon many factors – clinic size, staff health concerns, number of staff members and number of doctors available.
Your pet’s best interest is still of utmost importance, but if the clinic closes due to COVID-19, your veterinarian will not be able to care for your pet and you will be forced to go elsewhere.
