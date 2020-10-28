On Oct. 4, the James W. Fannin Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas was called to order by President Pauline Hendryx.
Ann Heinrich, chaplain, delivered the opening prayer. The pledges to the United States and Texas flags were led by the president. She then introduced Gary Hall, a professor of English at Victoria College.
Hall, an avid historian and writer, spoke about “Murder and Malice: Crimes of Passion in Victoria County,” for which he was presented an appreciation gift and an honorarium in his name to the Power Home.
In the absences of the secretary and the treasurer, the minutes were read by Rhonda Hahn and a financial report was made by Hendryx. Registrar Hahn also reported a membership certificate will be mailed to Mary Sue Woods and the application process for a prospective member was approved. Announcements followed: the Veterans Day Parade has been canceled. A “Bakeless Bake Sale” will replace the traditional Silver Tea. Hendryx gave a landscape update, and Heinrich volunteered to place Christmas wreaths at the Power Home. After the last announcement, the meeting adjourned.
