About 10 miles outside Victoria, Promise Pointe, a community of 10 tiny homes built to provide affordable, long-term housing for people who are homeless or at risk of ending up on the street, is pressing forward to expand its services.
A 40-by-80-foot second hub for the community, which includes a kitchen, dining area, laundry, patio and six bathrooms, is almost finished. A few grants and private donors made the building possible. Unofficially called Bath and Beyond II, the new hub will serve 12 new homes that are planned for the 12-acre community. Also, a chapel donated by Frank Reyes with South Texas Ventilation is a couple of months from completion.
Each home costs about $22,500 to build and furnish. One new home already is funded while two have promised funding from private donors. The community does not take government funding because too many strings are attached, said Sister Rebecca Janacek, executive director of Promise Pointe. The goal is to have four new homes built by the end of the year.
Aside from the construction of the new homes, the next big project will be the Rawley McCoy Microenterprise Center where the residents will be able to sell their goods and make some money for themselves and Promise Pointe. A front shop flanked by workshops will be devoted to crafts, sewing, art, horticulture and carpentry.
More than 27,000 Texans experience homelessness on any given day in Texas, according to the Texas Homeless Network website.
Locally, during the point-in-time count on Jan. 28, nine volunteers identified 126 homeless people, said Keith Rucker, president of the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition and housing coordinator for the Transitional Housing Program at Mid-Coast Family Services. Of those, 84 were unsheltered — 74 in Victoria and 10 in surrounding counties — and 42 were sheltered.
“We need the community to be involved and not to be afraid of them. Anyone who has time to volunteer, to come out and pass on their skills, is welcome,” Janacek said.
For example, a financial coach is helping one of the residents and is about to help another. Frost Bank has been helpful with banking courses as well. Others volunteer in the garden and pass on knowledge, or they care for the lawn. Volunteers from Faith Family Church helped clear the last bit of brush on the property during Holy Week.
A lot of the residents are not healthy, with ailments ranging from COPD to back problems, and cannot be asked to do the work, which is how some of them ended up homeless in the first place. They lost their ability to work in normal jobs, and the bills piled up, Janacek said. The community also can use gently used furniture and dishes to furnish the new homes.
“The homes are not a handout but a hand up,” Janacek said.
The homes rent for $300 per month including utilities. The residents either have employment to pay the rent, or they use their disability or Social Security income.
Since the community opened Nov. 19, 2018, it has served 14 residents. Five have stayed for a while and moved out. Nine residents currently live in the community, and a couple of people have expressed interest in the one available home.
“These can be forever homes or just to get them on their feet so they can move back into mainstream society,” Janacek said.
Currently, the age range of the residents is from 42 to 64, but the community takes ages 18 and older.
“We did have some interest from people in the foster care system,” Janacek said. “If they need a place to get on their feet, we will consider them.”
Kat Hickl, board member and case manager for Promise Pointe, helps connect the residents with the resources that are available to them. For example, she helps them get medical care, especially counseling and medicines, through Methodist Healthcare Ministries. But the residents might also need an ID, birth certificate or eyeglasses, among other things.
The biggest issue for people who move to the community is trust, Janacek continued. They are used to being in survival mode on the streets where “the less people know about them the better.”
“We are creating that old-time neighborhood atmosphere where people watch out for each other,” Janacek said.
One particular resident had a melt-down two weeks after her arrival because she was waiting for “the catch” or “the other shoe to drop.”
“They think it’s too good to be true,” Janacek said.
