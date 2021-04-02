Promised Land Outdoors to host open house. 

Promised Land Outdoors, a nonprofit that provides children with hunting, fishing, camping and photography experiences tied to biblical lessons, will host an open house at 2:30 p.m. April 10 at 4350 East Farm-to-Market Road 1961 in Goliad County.
Waylan Brannan III, 32, founded the nonprofit about four years ago. He earned his degree from the South Texas School of Christian Studies in Corpus Christi and has ministered to students for about 12 years.
“I’ve always seen the Lord through nature and the outdoors,” Brannan said.
The biblical verse that serves as a theme for the ministry is Job 12:7-10: “But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish in the sea inform you. Which of all these does not know that the hand of the Lord has done this? In his hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind.”
Right now, the 35 acres is graced with a small pavilion with one attached bedroom, two showers, two restrooms, and a bunkhouse that houses 30 people. The plan is to build a much larger pavilion, lodge that houses 48 people and chapel. In a few years, the plan is to build another lodge for 48 people. A full-size basketball court and a stage as well as a trailer cooker for events also are part of the plan.
At the open house, activities and games will be offered for families while they enjoy refreshing beverages. A message and music followed by a dedication will begin at 3:30 p.m. From 4:15 to 5:30 p.m., tables manned by various ministry heads will be set up for people to peruse. From hunting and fishing opportunities to rental opportunities, each table will cover a different topic. The 3D renderings of the planned buildings will be on display as well.
Another biblical passage that the nonprofit hangs its hat on is Revelations 3:20, "Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me."
“We don’t force the Bible or Christianity on them,” Brannan said. “We facilitate opportunities for students to experience God through activities if it be their will to accept what God is doing in their lives.”
