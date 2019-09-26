Toxicology reports confirmed that Vonsell Ramirez, who was murdered in 2016, had marijuana and Xanax in his system.
The prosecution continued presenting its case Thursday in the third day of testimony in the capital murder trial of Raheem Jones.
Three witnesses have been brought to the stand including DeTar Navarro Emergency Room physician Dr. James Poplawsky. He testified that Ramirez was unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital early June 8, 2016.
“There was no sign of life when the patient arrived,” Poplawsky said.
Dr. Daniela Perez, who performed Ramirez autopsy on June 9, 2016, testified that the cause of death was a slash to the jugular.
“You can say it’s from one continuous motion,” Perez.
Court is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Victoria County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.