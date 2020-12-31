The newly renovated commissioners courtroom on the second floor of Victoria County's 1967 courthouse will open for public viewing for the first time Monday.
The public is invited to a meet-and-greet with Shannon Spree, County Judge Ben Zeller's new chief of staff, from 3 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be serve.
"The need for a courtroom has been talked about for well over a decade," Zeller said Thursday. "This is something we were able to begin last year and it's finally complete."
That morning, the courtroom will be unveiled at 10 a.m. during the first regular Commissioners Court meeting of 2021. The Victoria County Sheriff's Office Color Guard will present the colors before the meeting begins.
The new courtroom has additional space and improved audio and video equipment to help community members following along with meetings remotely, Zeller said.
