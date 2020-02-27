The Nave Museum will host a "Meet the Artists” event for “The Woodworking Exhibit” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
“'The Woodworking Exhibit' has proven quite popular with visitors, and many have had some interesting questions about the artists and their work,” said Diana Kallus in a news release. "We are so very grateful to the artists for loaning their work to us, and to the public for their enthusiastic support."
The exhibit features woodworking creations by Dr. Nevin Anderson, Will Armstrong, Mark Cooke, Chip Dence, David Smith and Dr. Taylor Starkey. The works range from fine furniture and turned vessels to fine carvings and whimsical creations.
Light refreshments will be served.
The Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. The museum is closed on Mondays and between exhibits. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Visit navemuseum.com or Facebook or call 361-575-8228 for more information.
