The Golden Crescent Health Care Coalition will host the annual Mid-Coast Hurricane and Disaster Conference April 23 at the Victoria Community Center.
The conference will include the opportunity to hear from professionals in the Golden Crescent region who lead the community through preparedness, response and recovery of man-made and natural disasters. Breakout sessions will cover a variety of topics that could include first responders' mental health during disaster, emergency communications, volunteer organizations active in disaster and a Stop the Bleed course intended to train, equip and empower bystanders to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
A number of vendors will be present for people to interact with during the conference. Opportunities will also be available for a first-hand look at regional assets and equipment used to respond to emergencies and disasters.
