Audrey Garrett started showing animals at the Victoria Livestock Show when she was 8 years old.
Now 16, Audrey said being named this year’s Queen Victoria on Saturday night was an honor because it gives her the opportunity to represent the stock show that has been a part of more than half her life.
“I grew up watching my brother and sister show, and my dad had shown animals so it’s kind of a family tradition to show and be involved in the community,” Audrey said.
Audrey has raised hogs and cows in the past, but after taking the crown, she said she’ll take on a new animal: dogs.
Audrey said she plans to incorporate training service dogs into the community service aspect of her new role.
She got the idea on her way to a livestock show in January.
“I always wanted to be a vet, but I realized that wasn’t for me,” Audrey said. “But I love working with my dog and training her, so my dad suggested training service dogs.”
Kirby Garrett, Audrey’s father, said his daughter already has trained several of the family’s five dogs to execute commands, including shaking, sitting, rolling over and spinning in a circle. He said she’s even taught their cat how to sit on command.
“She’s already in that mode as a trainer,” he said.
Although the idea is fairly recent, Audrey already has big dreams for the new path.
“I want to have a dog boarding place and then also train service dogs,” she said.
Audrey said all her current and future hard work stems from her love of working with animals.
“It’s so much fun to just see their different personalities as animals and learn great responsibility for taking care of them and doing all the chores,” she said.
Kirby Garrett said he’s proud of his daughter because his family has been involved with the Victoria Livestock Show for the past 12 years.
“We’re just happy she was chosen,” Garrett said. “There were a lot of very qualified young ladies competing.”
