The Victoria Chamber of Commerce, the League of Women Voters Victoria Chapter and the Victoria Advocate will co-host two in-person debates at 6 p.m. June 14 for the special elections for Victoria mayor and city council District 3. We are seeking reader questions to ask the candidates. If you have questions for candidates in either race please send them to deliverydesk@vicad.com by noon Friday.
The debates will be in the University of Houston-Victoria North Hall auditorium. The debates will be live and audience members are welcome to attend but will not be allowed to ask questions of the candidates.
For those who cannot make it to the live debates, each will be recorded and posted to the Advocate Facebook page after each debate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.