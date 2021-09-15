The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria will host its annual quilt show, “Memories in the Making” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at the Holy Family Catholic Church Activity Center, Building D, in Victoria. The admission fee is $8 per person. A large variety of quilts and quilted craft items will be on display. A variety of vendors will be on site. There will also be door prizes, a silent auction, guild store, scrap dive, demonstrations and lunches for sale from Grapevine Café. Attendees get $1 off when they bring a canned good to be donated to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, and the first 400 get a free mug rug. There are also dollar-off coupons available at the local quilt shops.
Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria to host annual quilt show
- Advocate Staff Report
CAROLYN THIGPEN said:
So sorry for your loss- Prayers for you all-
Sylvia Cuellar said:
I’m so sorry for ya lost …🥰🥰🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
-
Steve Fiedler said:thank you ms. wenske for twice calling the academic for his obvious liberal bias. i meant to thank you a couple weeks ago too for calling him on his party line white-washing (ooops will that p…
Mike Gomez said:Thank you for taking a little time to respond Mr. Chandler.I don't know what to make of your "confirmation support group" because I'm a lone wolf. I do belong to the local Dem Club but we have…
-
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.