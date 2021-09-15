The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria will host its annual quilt show, “Memories in the Making” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at the Holy Family Catholic Church Activity Center, Building D, in Victoria. The admission fee is $8 per person. A large variety of quilts and quilted craft items will be on display. A variety of vendors will be on site. There will also be door prizes, a silent auction, guild store, scrap dive, demonstrations and lunches for sale from Grapevine Café. Attendees get $1 off when they bring a canned good to be donated to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, and the first 400 get a free mug rug. There are also dollar-off coupons available at the local quilt shops.

