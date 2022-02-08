The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria hosted Lou Ann Nickols from Montgomery, at its January meeting. More than 30 quilts were shared from the presenter who has won many prizes for her quilting.
A workshop was held on Thursday and Friday where members made Bargello Quilts.
The next function will be a sewing Bee at the library from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 in the meeting room. This is free to all. For more information, contact Karen Greer at sewer444@gmail.com or 361-649-8952.
Guild activities and pictures can be found on the guild website, Quilt Guild of Victoria. A free quilting class is scheduled for March at the library.
