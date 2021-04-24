Rabke Methodist Church

Rabke Methodist Church

 Contributed photo
Rabke Methodist Church's Decoration Sunday will happen at 2 p.m. May 2 at the Rabke Cemetery near Cuero.
Decoration Sunday, which was hosted once a year before the pandemic shuttered it for the first time ever last year, is a day when descendants of the church's original founding members gather for celebration and remembrance.
The church was founded 127 years ago. During a good year, families come from all parts of the states. Those attending should bring their own chairs to the cemetery.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will move to the church. The usual potluck meal wil ot be served this year because of COVID-19. However, families are encouraged to bring their own meals and drinks.
"Normally, there is a big pot luck lunch on the grounds of the church, then services follow at about 2 p.m. with a minister from Cuero. After that, we all drive across the road to meet at the cemetery. The cemetery is full of fresh silk flowers that the families put out on graves," said Kathryn Brooks. "It is just a beautiful day that I fear is slowly dying out."
 

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.