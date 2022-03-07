Race car driver zooms into Bronte Club meeting

As President Becky Miller called the Bronte Club meeting to order on Feb. 2, Ben Keating, local business owner and race car driver pulled up in his Ford GT to share his success story with members.
The Bronte Club Collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags were recited. Helen Hultquist introduced Keating as the meeting's guest speaker. Wearing his racing suit, Keating blamed his wife for sparking his interest in car racing by giving him a gift certificate that enabled him to race at the Texas World Speedway in College Station in 2006. He took a Dodge Viper from one of his now 28 showrooms, wore tennis shoes and shorts, and remembered to grab a helmet just before going to the speedway.
From that day, he has been honing his skills and competing in more challenging races world-wide.
Since that time, Keating has won many championships including in 2021 the Sebring 12-hour, the Watkins Glen, the Bahrain 6-hour, and the Leguna Seca. He competed in February at the Rolex Le Mans and drove in two different cars. He had previously won this 24-hour endurance race and had his Rolex watch to show as the coveted prize.
Keating told Bronte members that certain qualities are needed for any race driver. They are being a good team member, being aggressive, being comfortable with risks, having good judgment, being able to take care of the car, and being able to expect the unexpected.
Bronte members were as happy that Keating’s wife had given him the present of a day at the race track as he has been.
Miller reminded members to bring children’s books to the next meeting to be donated to elementary schools.
She also thanked the entertainment committee for the tea hour. Members included Pat Plowman, Melanie Buckhorn, Rose Drost, Fran Edwards, Emily Koenig, Carol McLarry, Wanda Sneddon, and Elena Watts.
