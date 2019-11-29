Rain and overcast skies are expected for Black Friday, but at least the day should be warm.
A 50% chance for rain mainly before 3 p.m. and cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A 12-17 mph wind and gusts as strong as 22 mph are also predicted.
Friday night, a 20% chance for rain is expected to continue with cloudy skies, a low of 69 degrees and strong winds.
Saturday, the chance for rain is 30% with a high of 83 degrees.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 53 degrees are forecast.
