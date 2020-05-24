Timing and Overview
Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop late Sunday evening and into Sunday night, the National Weather Service predicted Sunday morning.
Thunderstorms that do develop will have the potential to be severe with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, with the most likely hazards being damaging winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the region's risk from a marginal risk to a slight risk for severe weather, which signifies that scattered severe storms will be possible with isolated intense storms possible.
At this time, the weather service is forecasting the strongest storms to begin this evening across the Brush Country and then spreading east overnight.
In addition to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms, there is also the potential for heavy rainfall through the weekend and into Tuesday morning with the greatest chances tonight into Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday morning. With the current moderate to severe drought conditions in place across parts of the region, soils should be able to absorb much of the rainfall.
However, any high rates for an extended period of time or thunderstorms repeatedly moving across the same area could lead to flash flooding. Noticeable rises on area rivers and creeks will be possible from the Rio Grande to the Guadalupe River. Please continue to monitor the National Weather Service forecast, keep an eye on the radar and have several ways to receive warnings over the next several days.
South Texas hazards
Winds: Up to 70 mph
Hail: Up to 1" in diameter
Rainfall** (Tonight through Tuesday Morning): 2-4" with isolated higher amounts of 6+" possible
**Note: Additional rainfall is possible beyond Tuesday morning.
Tornadoes: Although not likely, few isolated tornadoes will be possible tonight into Monday morning
Impacts
Damaging winds will cause dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Damage to mobile homes, porches, and awnings is possible. Large fallen trees may produce isolated to scattered power outages.
Hail Impacts
Large hail may cause damage to vehicles in the form of chipped paint, dented body panels, and broken wind shields. Damage may also occur to vegetation and roofing shingles. Anyone caught outdoors could face serious injury.
Heavy Rain/Flooding
Several locations may experience minor flooding with flood waters capable of causing small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches to become swollen and overflow in a few places, but with little to no property damage.
Quick ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas with an increased risk of hydroplaning on roadways. Storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and overflow in a few places. Flood waters may prompt brief road closures.
