Heavy rainfall is expected on Memorial Day and throughout the first half of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
The greatest chances for rainfall will be Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday morning.
With the current moderate to severe drought conditions in place across parts of the region, meteorologists predicted that soils should be able to absorb much of the rainfall.
Although most rainfall is expected to be absorbed by soil, any extended period of thunderstorms moving across the area could lead to flash flooding. Noticeable rises on area rivers and creeks will be possible from the Rio Grande to the Guadalupe River.
The weather services advise people across the region to continue to monitor NWS forecasts, to keep an eye on the radar and to have several ways to receive warnings over the next several days.
Between 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is forecast through Tuesday morning with isolated higher amounts of 6-plus inches possible. Additional rainfall is possible beyond Tuesday morning.
Several locations may experience minor flooding with flood waters capable of causing small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches to become swollen and overflow in a few places, but with little to no property damage, according to the weather service.
Quick ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas with an increased risk of hydroplaning on roadways. Storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and overflow in a few places, and flood waters may prompt brief road closures.
