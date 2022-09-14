The next scheduled ride for the Rawhide Riders will be Saturday from the Rawhide Property.
This is also the day of the gun raffle drawing at 2 p.m. Participants will meet at 3 p.m. and leave on the ride at 4 p.m. for a round robin ride.
The Rawhide Riders will be riding in the Cuero Turkeyfest Parade on Oct. 9. Participants will meet on Railroad Street at 8 a.m. and get ready for judging at 9:30 a.m. Buggies and wagons are welcome. Participants are asked to wear green or white.
Rawhide Riders will also ride in the Yorktown Western Days Parade on Oct. 22. Participants will meet at the Lions Club Park in Yorktown at 8 a.m. and head to the parade line up at 8:30 a.m. Camping is available at the park on Friday and Saturday nights. If you need directions, please call one of the officers.
The next regular meeting will be at 7:30 p. m. Oct. 26 at the Rawhide Property on Stratton Road.