The next function of the Rawhide Riders will be a river float on July 24.
Those participating will meet at Emitt Drehr’s place in Arneckeville. If coming from Cuero, from Morgan Street turn right on Farm-to-Market Road 236, go across the river bridge and take the first left, which is South River Road, go two miles then look for the signs on the left-hand side of road.
Camping will be available Friday and Saturday night. Participants are asked to bring lunch fixings, drinks and floats.
On Saturday evening a shrimp boil will be held. Participants are asked to bring cash donations for the food, according to a news release from the club.
The next scheduled ride is Aug. 14. This is the annual moonlight ride, and it will be at Matt and Terrie Alfred’s place, 1951 Fordtran Road in Yoakum. Those participating will ride out at 8:30 p.m. for a round robin ride. Camping will be available for the weekend. Hamburgers will be served at 5 p.m. Saturday before the ride. Participants are asked to bring cash donations to cover the cost of the food. Also, those who want to swim should bring swimsuits.
Gun Raffle tickets are for sale. Those who are interested in selling some can contact Barbara Gibson. The next regular meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. July 27 at the Rawhide Property on Stratton Road. The August meeting will be Aug. 24.
