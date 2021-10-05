The Rawhide Riders will ride in the Cuero Turkeyfest Parade on Saturday and the Yorktown Western Days Parade on Oct. 16, according to a news release.
In Cuero, those participating will meet on Railroad Street at 8 a.m. and ride out at 9 a.m. for a round robin ride to Rawhide Property and back before the parade. The parade will start at 11 a.m. Buggies and wagons are welcome, and participants are asked to wear green or white.
In Yorktown, the Rawhide Riders will meet at the Lions Club Park at 8 a.m. and ride out at 8:30 a.m. to the parade lineup. Camping is available at the park on Friday and Saturday nights. Participants are asked to wear pink for breast cancer awareness and can decorate their horses or wagons. Those needing directions can contact one of the officers.
The next regular meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Rawhide Property on Stratton Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.