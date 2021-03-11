Rawley McCoy will long be remembered for the two years he spent as Victoria’s mayor, but his contributions to Victoria in his decades as an architect will likely endure even longer.
Rawley McCoy and Associates, the firm McCoy established in 1995, has completed more than 130 projects almost exclusively in Victoria and the surrounding area. The list includes schools and homes, banks and business, hospitals and houses of worship — notably, the Victoria Islamic Center, which the firm designed after the original center was destroyed by arson in 2017.
McCoy brought a passion for detail, sketching everything from building facades to cabinets on onion-skin paper, said Billy Berger, a principal at the firm and McCoy’s longtime partner.
At the firm’s most recent Christmas party in December, McCoy expressed his pride in the breadth of buildings his team has completed in his hometown, Berger recalled.
“I just want to point out, for a town this size, there’s not a firm in the state of Texas that does the same variety of work that we do,” McCoy said then.
Here are three of the projects that form part of McCoy’s architectural legacy in Victoria.
Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts (completed 2004)
After a group of doctors and lawyers came up with the idea for a downtown performing arts center in the mid-90s, McCoy relished the challenge of turning an abandoned Dunlap’s Department Store building just off DeLeon Plaza into one of Victoria’s most prominent cultural institutions.
“This one came from scratch,” said Dennis Hughes, a senior project manager at Rawley McCoy and Associates, who worked closely with McCoy on the project. “You can’t start any lower.”
Berger said McCoy walked into work with a grin on his face after Southwestern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company put the building on the cover of its Victoria phone book. The art-deco design with neon accents makes the building one of the city’s most recognizable.
St. Joseph High School FEMA Dome (completed 2016)
Patrick Ohrt, an associate at the firm, said the dome at St. Joseph High School, which houses the school’s basketball court and doubles as an emergency shelter, had to comply to strict contractual obligations in order to qualify as a safe room.
McCoy brought a meticulous approach to everything from how the basketball hoops attached to the roof to how the building would integrate into the existing campus, Ohrt said. Some emergency shelters are more practical than they are aesthetically pleasing, but McCoy didn’t want that to be the case.
Ohrt, who grew up in Mission Valley, said he was grateful that McCoy gave him the opportunity to move back to his hometown.
“Once I did come back, I never regretted it,” Ohrt said. “He was a great mentor — a great person to work for.”
Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex (completed 2015)
The Emerging Technology Complex, a vocational training and conference center at Victoria College, looks deceptively complicated with its glassy, cantilevered facade, Berger said.
But McCoy’s design was actually rather simple, Berger said, which allowed the project to come in a whopping $2 million under budget — a point of pride for McCoy, who often walked around boasting of the building’s low cost per square footage.
McCoy also gave some of the firm’s younger architects free reign to add their own flair to the project, including interior accents and sleek lighting, Berger said.
Those architects hope to continue McCoy’s legacy.
“That’s what he’d want, so that’s what we’re going to do,” Berger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.