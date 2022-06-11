Reader submission: 2022 graduates

Mr. and Mrs. Winston Byrd with their graduate Kaylynne Nykole Byrd at Victoria East High School’s graduation.
Submitted by Jessica Byrd
Graduations are a joyous milestone. Whether it be finding a full-time job, joining the military or going off to college in the fall, they are a time where young adults take the next step in their lives. Our readers shared with us photos of their loved ones as they graduated from various schools in the Crossroads.
Kristen Ninke, left, and Taylor Bearden at Victoria East High School’s graduation.
Submitted by Shelly Ninke
Danielle Talley, left, and Kristen Ninke hold up their diplomas at Victoria East High School’s graduation.
Submitted by Shelly Ninke
Kristen Ninke, left, and Ryan Rodriguez, right, at Victoria East High School’s graduation.
Submitted by Shelly Ninke
Faith Academy salutatorian Ayanna Simone Moten with her personalized graduation cap.
Submitted by Teri Moten
William Garrett Sassenhagen, grandson of Ophelia and the late Herman Salinas.
Submitted by Ophelia Salinas
Arianna Garza of Victoria East High School.
Submitted by Angelic Garza
Joell Orion Sanchez at Calhoun High School’s graduation ceremony.
Submitted by Amy Ochoa
Sacred Heart salutatorian Victoria Kraatz gives her little sister Aleigh Kraatz a hug during commencement exercises held May 22 at the Hallettsville KC Hall.
Submitted by Jennifer Kraatz
Sacred Heart salutatorian Victoria Kraatz welcomes the crowd during commencement.
Submitted by Jennifer Kraatz
Gavin Wartsbaugh and Garrett Hall at Victoria West High School’s graduation.
Submitted by Bob Hall
Kaden Ramirez of Victoria West High School who was accepted to Stephen F. Austin State University in the fall.
Submitted by Kimberly Ramirez
