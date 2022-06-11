Reader submission: 2022 graduates

 Skip to main content
Mr. and Mrs. Winston Byrd with their graduate Kaylynne Nykole Byrd at Victoria East High School’s graduation.

Graduations are a joyous milestone. Whether it be finding a full-time job, joining the military or going off to college in the fall, they are a time where young adults take the next step in their lives. Our readers shared with us photos of their loved ones as they graduated from various schools in the Crossroads.

Kristen Ninke, left, and Taylor Bearden at Victoria East High School’s graduation.
Danielle Talley, left, and Kristen Ninke hold up their diplomas at Victoria East High School’s graduation.
Kristen Ninke, left, and Ryan Rodriguez, right, at Victoria East High School’s graduation.
Faith Academy salutatorian Ayanna Simone Moten with her personalized graduation cap.
William Garrett Sassenhagen, grandson of Ophelia and the late Herman Salinas.
Arianna Garza of Victoria East High School.
Joell Orion Sanchez at Calhoun High School’s graduation ceremony.
Sacred Heart salutatorian Victoria Kraatz gives her little sister Aleigh Kraatz a hug during commencement exercises held May 22 at the Hallettsville KC Hall.
Sacred Heart salutatorian Victoria Kraatz welcomes the crowd during commencement.
Gavin Wartsbaugh and Garrett Hall at Victoria West High School’s graduation.
Kaden Ramirez of Victoria West High School who was accepted to Stephen F. Austin State University in the fall.

