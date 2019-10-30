In the early '70s, when Bill Buckert was about 16 years old, he and his friend Steve Teinert were hanging out in a deer blind on property south of Victoria, near the sewage plant.
It was deer season, and Buckert's family had leased the property to hunt.
"Our place was brush free, open pasture," Buckert said. "As dusk approached, Steve and I noticed a bright light a good distance away deep over the brush covered place."
Buckert said the light, bright enough that they couldn't see anything behind it, moved slowly across the brush at the edge of the pasture.
"It slowly came across the brush," Buckert said. "When it got to the clearing it just went – woosh."
The light accelerated as soon as it hit the pasture and quickly disappeared.
"'Did you see that?'" Buckert remembers asking his friend.
Buckert knew it couldn't have been a helicopter from the speed of the light.
"I've never before or since seen anything like it," Buckert said. "The guy that was with me is dead now, so he can't verify it."
Buckert said he's seen the Marfa lights, supposedly caused by extraterrestrial activity, and speculates that something similar must have been behind his paranormal experience.
