Mimi Saenz has always believed in the paranormal.
But even growing up in Goliad and living next door to a historic home and old family cemetery, she'd never had any ghostly experiences.
That is, until one night about 10 years ago, when she came back for a class reunion dinner on Courthouse Square.
From her spot at a table in one of Goliad's downtown restaurants, she had a perfect view of the square's infamous hanging tree, which was well-lit by lampposts.
After the group of her former classmates took pictures inside the restaurant, they headed out to the square to take some photos next to the tree.
Between the plentiful outdoor lighting and their camera flashes, Saenz figured having enough lighting wouldn't be a problem.
But, when she and her friends started to joke around about ghosts and the history of the hanging tree, the light on a lamppost went dark.
"We regrouped, and laughed it off, 'Those silly ghosts.'"
But then the same thing happened again.
"After that second time I took that as a warning," Saenz said. "The hair on the back of my neck stood up. That was too much for us so we ran back, shrieking, into the restaurant, where we stayed til the reunion dinner ended."
After the group returned inside, Saenz said she didn't see the lights so much as flicker. For the rest of the night, she was watching the lamppost.
"It's the only time I’ve ever had anything questionable," Saenz said. "That's why it really stands out in my mind."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.