“If you can’t beat them, join them,” the saying goes.
And join them is what Port Lavaca intends to do with the Port Lavaca Rock Festival slated for 5 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Peninsula Park, according to a news release.
It started with a Facebook post and photo, posted this past week, which has caused quite a stir.
“SMH ... people always ask why Port Lavaca doesn’t have nice things! Fine example right here. These kids are over here throwing all the rocks into the water,” the post read.
That post was met with backlash, jokes and humorous memes.
The controversy about whether kids should be allowed to be kids at taxpayers’ expense has seemingly united the community. While the original post has since been deleted, both current and former residents have had fun as they attempt to top one another with one-liners and memes.
“I was told that someone posted a comment about seeing kids throwing some of the brand-new large limestone rocks that were installed at Bayfront Park into the bay,” Port Lavaca City Manager Jody Weaver said. “While I believe the original post was deleted. I have seen a lot of posts saying things like — let kids be kids and no harm in throwing a few rocks in the bay, etc.”
This has created quite a level of excitement in our community,” said Port Lavaca events chair Tania French. “So, why not have some fun with it?”
“In light of the flurry, one of our team members came up with a great idea,” French said, “and we are running full steam ahead with it.”
At 5 p.m. Saturday, the city will host an impromptu event before our evening drive-in movie, “The War with Grandpa.” The Port Lavaca “Rock Festival” will include a rock toss contest, rock skipping, rock painting, and a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson look-a-like contest, and more.
“In fact, as we started planning the event Friday, the ideas have grown and, though it’s a short time to put it together, I think you will see even more activities added as the week progresses. We hope the community will come join us for the fun and excitement,” French said. “We will not be using the park’s new limestone rocks. We definitely don’t want to destroy our natural beauty and new Bayfront landscaping, so we will be bringing rocks in specifically for this event. The city has made a great investment in the Bayfront Improvement Project, and we want to preserve and respect all the new features.”
For more information about this event, visit the Facebook event page, Port Lavaca Rock Festival. People who want to help with the event or vendors wanting to participate should contact French at 361-920-9788 or tania@portlavacaevents.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.