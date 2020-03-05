Record-breaking electric use and grid conditions similar to those of 2019 are expected this summer, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’s preliminary summer assessment released on Thursday.
The council anticipates peak demand of 76,696 megawatts during the season based on weather conditions from 2004-2018.
With a total resource capacity of 82,417 megawatts, ERCOT is preparing for potentially tight margins but anticipates sufficient generation to meet system-wide demand under a range of extreme system conditions.
Like last summer, the need to declare an energy emergency will depend on a combination of factors, including demand, wind output and the number of generators on outage on any given day.
ERCOT manages about 90% of the state’s grid, handling the flow of electric power to more than 26 million customers.
Since December, 88 megawatts of gas, 77 megawatts of solar and 348 megawatts of wind have been added to the grid, according to ERCOT, which will help meet demand.
“ERCOT has added new electric supply resources, and strong economic growth continues to push up demand in ERCOT,” said Bill Magness, the council’s president and CEO. “We expect grid operations to be very similar to last summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.