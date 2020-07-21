Ruben Flores, known as “Midnite Rambler” during a long radio DJ career in Victoria, died of complications of coronavirus at 73 after fighting Parkinson’s disease for a number of years. He also owned a vinyl record shop by the same name at 503 E. North Street for more than three decades.
“He was great. He was my best friend and raised me by himself with help from my grandmother and aunt sometimes. He was always there for me, and he was a really good person,” said Ramona Flores, Ruben Flores’ daughter. “I remember growing up, when things were going well, people would come into the store to talk to him, not to buy anything. They just liked to listen to his stories. Whenever people were down on their luck, he was always helping. He said if you have the means to help someone, you should.”
Adelfa Martinez Stevens, 73, of California, knew Ruben Flores since elementary school on the south side of San Antonio. She said he was always pleasant, kind and very polite in addition to being good looking. She continued that he had a good sense of humor.
“Ruben is always in my heart,” she said. “We would just talk or text once in a while and were always good friends.”
Ramona Flores said her father was known for being a great speaker and athlete, and he was master of ceremonies during two of his high school reunions.
“Those things were important to him,” she said.
Flores sold his inventory of about 50,000 records to his daughter before his death. The store on North Street will be open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a sale to help raise funds for his funeral. Records also are for sale at discogs.com/seller/midnite.rambler/profile.
Ramona Flores set up a Go Fund Me account, as well, with a goal of $4,000. She has $500 so far. The link is available on the Midnite Rambler Facebook page. Or money can be donated via Venmo, and her user name is @ramonasflores.
The service for Ruben Flores is July 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ortiz Mortuary at 3114 Culebra in San Antonio.
