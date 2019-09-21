With tears in her eyes, Cecilia Alvarez recalls the devastating toll Hurricane Harvey had on her home two years ago.
The catastrophic storm nearly destroyed the trailer she shared with her husband and family for more than 20 years in Bloomington.
But recovery and the sense of hope she has now bring tears to her eyes, too. Alvarez and her husband, Michael, have been approved for a new home in the coming Hope Meadows subdivision in Bloomington.
“After the hurricane, we wondered, ‘What are we going to do? What are we going to do – how are we going to pay for this and go on?’” she said. “Now, it’s like a dream come true, and we are so grateful to God.”
Saturday morning, the Alvarezes joined a group of people gathering to celebrate the groundbreaking of Hope Meadows, a $4.6 million, 40-house subdivision in Bloomington for Victoria County residents still struggling to recover after Harvey. The subdivision was made possible by efforts from the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group and numerous partners.
The Alvarezes are one of thousands of families in the Crossroads region whose lives were changed when Harvey hit. After the hurricane, the two had to stay in their living room because the bedroom was uninhabitable. Cecilia Alvarez said she had to clean the trailer daily with bleach to prevent further problems. The doors leaked, and other issues kept showing up.
In April, the couple was connected with Ricci Garcia, a case worker with Lutheran Social Services. They were referred to Garcia by a friend who was working with her, they said.
Garcia said she looked around for different resources for the Alvarezes, but when the Hope Meadows project was announced, she “knew it was the right thing for them.”
“Ricci told us, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll find something for you,’” Cecilia Alvarez remembered. “It is a true blessing.”
Though the recovery has often felt slow, Michael Alvarez said, it’s been a “gift.” Since the two lived in their trailer for about 20 years, this will be their first official home, they said.
“Only God can do this; no one else can,” Michael Alvarez said.
Though some families, including the Alvarezes, have already been approved to receive homes, there are still spots available.
Individuals and representatives from many of the organizations that collaborated to make Hope Meadows a reality were present at Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony. Those included Congressman Michael Cloud and representatives from Samaritan’s Purse, Rebuild Texas Fund, Rio Texas Conference, Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, Mennonite Disaster Service and First Community Bank of Victoria.
Mark Longoria, the president of the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group, said when the group started, it was essentially a room full of people with no money in the bank. But the dreams of the group were big, he said: They wanted to find a way to help people all the way into recovery.
He was one of multiple speakers to reference a passage from 1 Corinthians that speaks of faith, hope and love. The final verse in the chapter reads, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
“Truly, this whole thing took a lot of faith, it took a lot of hope, but the thing that caused this thing to see it through, and to see it succeed, was the greatest, was love,” Longoria said.
Victoria County Commissioner Danny Garcia of Precinct 1, which encompasses Bloomington, reflected on the devastation in the community immediately after the storm. He told the crowd about first connecting with the Mennonite Disaster Service, the nonprofit that will construct the homes.
Garcia also discussed the county’s purchase of the Victoria Advocate building, which will be converted into a recovery center that includes showers and dormitory space for disaster recovery workers. The building will be used as a command center during future hurricanes or other natural disasters, where rescue workers operating during a storm or volunteers visiting after a storm could convene and stay. The Advocate plans to move into the top floor of One O’Connor Plaza.
“Out of so much devastation, so much good has come out of it,” Garcia said.
Rick Villa, the development coordinator with the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group, said during the ceremony that the group’s staff, directors and officers “strive to help the Crossroads region recover, rebuild and rejoice.” The Hope Meadows subdivision reflects that dedication, resilience and strength, he said.
Before a final blessing was given over the project, Randy Vivian, president/CEO of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and facilitator of the event, shared a final verse.
“Consider it all joy, my brothers, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance,” he said, citing James 1:2-4. “Let endurance have its perfect work, making you perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”
“We’ve been tested – we’ve been tested hard over the last several years,” Vivian said. “We’re finding the joy now that comes at the end of the testing. I just want you to know that it’ll make your faith stronger.”
As representatives from the organizations led the crowd outside to formally “break ground” on the land, they then passed on the shovels to recipients of the future homes, who were present to dig as well.
For the Alvarezes, the act was symbolic of their long-awaited recovery and better future ahead.
“We lost so much, so only God could do this,” Michael Alvarez said. “It is really a God-given gift.”
