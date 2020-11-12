The Red Barn, a restaurant and event venue in Port Lavaca, will host an exhibit of hundreds of nativity scenes from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 - 6.
Veronica and Kevin Koliba came up with the idea after attending a similar exhibit at a Lutheran church in Fredericksburg.
“There were hundreds of nativities the first weekend in December, and it put Christmas back in perspective for us,” she said. “We gave all our kids nativity scenes that year. It was enlightening and refreshing, and I get goose bumps just talking about it.”
The nativity scenes will be roped off much like art in a gallery, Koliba said.
Crossroads community members can drop off their nativity scenes the week prior to the event or early on the morning of Dec. 5 at 3187 S. SH 35 in Port Lavaca. And the scenes can be picked up after 6 p.m. Dec. 6. For more information, call Veronica Koliba at 361-935-8032 or Kevin Koliba at 361-550-8620.
