Redeemer Lutheran Church, Victoria, 1107 Salem Road, conducted a food drive for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent on Saturday. The volunteers said residents of the neighborhood made the food drive a success.
Redeemer Lutheran Church hosted food drive
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- God's Church makes space for the motherless on Mother's Day
- Blotter: Sting operation by police leads to 1 arrest on prostitution charges
- Remembering the 171-year print run of the Advocate in Victoria
- Shiner boys win 2A title, Refugio finishes second
- Looking back at Victoria Memorial
- 12 cases, no new deaths reported in region
- Tradition Gone By: an oral history of Victoria High and Stroman
- Only rum manufacturer in Victoria's surrounding counties opens outside Hallettsville
- Baseball Playoff Pairings
- St. Joseph's Tillman signs with Stanford, four Flyers make commitments
Commented
- 3 file for mayoral July special election (11)
- Commissioners Court to consider a new grant for Victoria Regional Airport Monday (4)
- The Biden Address (18)
- Letter: Article regarding meeting in Goliad should have been more fact based (3)
- Goliad County meeting about illegal immigration attracts hundreds (2)
- Voters reject VISD's $156.8 million bond proposal (2)
- A Different Perspective: He needs me (2)
- 'Unintended Consequences': reconstruction of Crestwood Drive leaves some Victoria residents concerned (2)
- The GOP midterm agenda (2)
- Playoff softball pairings (1)
Recent Comments
-
Rick Dockery said:If I don't want to take the grant, it will be lost. If I take it, it will encourage government intervention in what should be a private sector. Ie... the catch-22. If Victoria has a need for a…
-
Mike Gomez said:It’s not a catch -22, the federal grants apply equally to all the states. Always has been. I made that same argument but I said “if we don’t take the grants our neighbors will.”Conservatives l…
-
Rick Dockery said:
It's a catch-22. If you are going to take our money, it makes sense to get some back. Ideally, the airport either sustains itself or not.
-
Mike Gomez said:
Got to love Victoria’s conservatives love for federal grants..:-)
-
Mike Gomez said:Thanks Dan……Right now they are trying to equate the insurrection by Trump supporters to the violence in Portland. They are trying to give legitimacy to the siege by trying to prove the electio…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.