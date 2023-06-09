Redemption: Weimar's road to state championship title

A walk-off hit at the precise moment sealed the victory for Weimar softball, redeeming the past two years and claiming the program’s long awaited state title. Weimar, which made its 10th appearance at the state tournament, ended its season last year after a 1-0 loss to Crawford in the state semifinals, and in 2021 suffered the same fate to the hands of Stamford in the same round. This year, the team showed out, determined after the two losses, defeating Como-Pickton 4-3 in the state final to earn Weimar its sixth softball title in Austin.
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.