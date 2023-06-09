 Skip to main content
Sports

Redemption: Weimar's road to state championship title

Weimar claimed their sixth championship title May 31 in Austin.

A walk-off hit at the precise moment sealed the victory for Weimar softball, redeeming the past two years and claiming the program’s long awaited state title. Weimar, which made its 10th appearance at the state tournament, ended its season last year after a 1-0 loss to Crawford in the state semifinals, and in 2021 suffered the same fate to the hands of Stamford in the same round. This year, the team showed out, determined after the two losses, defeating Como-Pickton 4-3 in the state final to earn Weimar its sixth softball title in Austin.

Weimar’s Malarie Mican blew some bubbles prior to their bi-district game against Yorktown on April 27, 2022 in Cuero.
Amanda Machieck, Weimar assistant softball coach, yells directions to players May 30 during the Class 2A state semifinal against Crawford in Austin.
Weimar’s Reagan Wick prepares to pitch during the Class 2A State Championship game against Como-Pickton in Austin.
Spectators face the flag for the national anthem at the start of Game 1 of the Class 2A regional quarterfinal series between Shiner and Weimar on May 12, 2022 in Shiner.
Weimar’s Camille Garcia slides into second base during a regional final game against Ganado May 27, 2021 at Ganado High School.
Roger Maupin, Weimar head softball coach, speaks to his team between innings against Crawford during the May 30 Class 2A state semifinal against Crawford in Austin.
Weimar’s Hannah Fisbeck throws the ball during the May 30 Class 2A state semifinal against Crawford in Austin.
Weimar’s Reagan Wick gets shut out of first by Ganado’s Jaxyn Bures during a District 29-2A game on April 5, 2022 in Weimar.
Weimar’s Malarie Mican and Reagan Wick hug after their 1-0 loss to Crawford in the Class 2A semifinal game at the University of Texas Red & Charline McCombs Field in 2022.
Weimar’s Izzy Reeves prepares to catch a fly ball from Como-Pickton during the May 31 Class 2A State Championship game in Austin.
Weimar’s Kaelyn Williams does the splits after shutting out Shiner’s Teresa Olivas at first during Game 1 of the Class 2A regional quarterfinal series on May 12, 2022 in Shiner.
The Weimar Ladycats lost to Crawford 1-0 in their Class 2A semifinal game at the University of Texas Red & Charline McCombs Field in 2022.
Weimar’s Reagan Wick winds up a pitch during the Class 2A semifinal game against Crawford on at the University of Texas Red & Charline McCombs Field in 2022.
Ganado’s Kate Smith rounds third before Weimar’s Paige Pavlu can shut her out during the District 29-2A softball game on April 5, 2022 in Weimar.
Weimar's Izzy Reeves and Chloe Grifaldo hug after beating Como-Pickton in the Class 2A State Championship game May 31 in Austin.
The Weimar softball team hoists the Class 2A State Championship trophy May 31 at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

Photo editor

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

