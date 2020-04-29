With less traffic on Victoria streets because of Stay Home – Stay Safe orders, work crews are moving ahead faster than expected on road repairs and improvements.
The city’s $3.29 million Red River Street reconstruction project originally was slated for completion in November and now is on track to be finished in August or September, according to a news release.
Working around traffic on Red River Street is usually difficult, especially in the area around St. Joseph High School. Now that the high school is closed, contractor crews can work without nearby school traffic. The project is slated for completion before the school opens.
A contractor recently completed installing a new pedestrian hybrid beacon, which will signal oncoming traffic to stop so pedestrians can cross the street, on Ben Wilson Street at the University of Houston-Victoria campus. That will be completed when students return to class, according to a news release.
The section of McCright Drive that had been closed for erosion repairs reopened April 16, allowing easier mobility for vehicles and pedestrians in Riverside Park, which remains open to the public.
The 2020 Crack Seal Project to repair cracks in asphalt roads in various locations in the city is in progress. City crews also continue to fill potholes, completing about 950 potholes since April 1.
For more information about Victoria’s road construction projects, contact Public Works at 361-485-3340.
