REFUGIO – A smaller-than- usual crowd gathered in the midst of a cold front Monday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium to rally for the Refugio Bobcats’ fourth appearance in five years at the Class 2A, Division I state finals.
“Regardless of how many people show up, it’s awesome,” Refugio Coach Jason Herring said.
Those who braved the weather Monday night brought their Bobcat pride with them.
Jennifer LaFrance and her two daughters huddled under an orange blanket with black paws to watch performances by school cheerleaders and a group from Fliptastic Gymnastics.
LaFrance’s twin sons, Hayden and Ty, are on the team that will play against the Post Antelopes at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Senior linebacker/running back Ysidro Mascorro said he hasn’t quite processed that this will be his final football game with the team.
“If you lose, it’s going to be probably one of the worst feelings you’ve ever had,” Mascorro said. “If you win, it’s probably going to be one of the best feelings you’ve ever had.”
Although he said a lot is riding on winning this game, which would give the team its fifth state championship title, he thinks the team has put in the necessary time and work.
“It’s just one of those things you work for,” he said.
Whether the team wins or loses, it won’t be Mascorro’s last football game. He said he already has an offer from Sam Houston State University.
Amanda Andrade, who sat in the front row of the bleachers Monday night, said she’ll be sad to see seniors like Mascorro leave after this year.
The Refugio seniors have built an impressive legacy, compiling a 54-6 record.
This year’s seniors have a chance to be the winningest class in school history, surpassing the 54-7 record compiled by the class of 2017.
“They’re all good boys,” Andrade said. “Sports-wise, nothing’s changed.”
And, she said, she thinks the team will continue to thrive in the years to come thanks to their hard work and Herring’s leadership.
Herring said the team spent the day before the game completing one final walk-through.
“We just need to finish the job,” Herring said Tuesday.
