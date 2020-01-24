The Advance Guard-Press and four other Crossroads papers have been bought by a Houston-based media company, the publishers of the Guard-Press announced Thursday.
Coastal Bend Publishing is taking ownership of all five papers owned by Beeville Publishing Company. Coastal Bend Publishing is an affiliate of McElvy Media Group, which owns community newspapers in the Houston area and in Charlotte, N.C.
The new owners will take over Feb. 1, according to a story published in Thursday's Advance Guard-Press.
The papers that McElvy Media will take over are the Beeville Bee-Picayune, the Advance-Guard Press, the News of San Patricio, the Progress and Karnes Countywide.
Jeff Latcham, the co-publisher of Beeville Publishing Company, did not respond to phone calls from the Advocate. He and his co-publisher, his brother Chip Latcham, will step down Jan. 31, according to the Guard-Press.
"We've been impressed with the knowledge of the business and ideas we've heard from Jonathan (McElvy)," Jeff Latcham said in the story published Thursday. "We know he appreciates community journalism, and we wish him well because good, fair community journalism is critical for our democracy. We know he appreciates that too."
Latcham previously reflected on the value of local newspapers after the owners of the Kingsville Record and the Bishop News announced they would close both papers. After outcry from the local community about the end of the 113-year-old newspaper, new owners decided to take over the publication and continue covering the community.
"The Atkins-Latcham family is in our 125th year of community newspaper publishing, and we figured out long ago we don’t 'own' the newspaper," Latcham wrote in a November column. "We’re simply the keepers of the light for our communities and entrusted to do the best we can to get all sides of an issue."
Jonathan McElvy, the president and CEO of McElvy Media Group, declined to comment for this story. He referred the Advocate to the article in the Guard-Press.
"As we begin our work here, our first job is to make sure the business model of these newspapers is sustainable," McElvy was quoted as saying in the paper. "The economics of newspapers are drastically different than they were even five years ago, and our chief priority is to ensure this community has a viable news product that is relevant, informative and surprising to our readers every week."
The consolidation of these five community newspapers under a larger company is part of a nationwide trend for local papers, many of which are struggling to stay open.
In the last 15 years, more than 2,100 newspapers have closed. Of those, all but 70 were small, non-daily community newspapers, according to research from Penelope Muse Abernathy, a journalism and digital media professor at the University of North Carolina.
"There's been a huge loss of news at the very hometown level," Abernathy said. "And what's driving that is that the for-profit business model in many economically struggling communities is collapsing."
As the traditional, advertising-based business model for local newspapers has been upended, many local newspaper have stopped printing or been sold to a larger company. Abernathy said that the consolidation of publishing companies had started as a trend in larger metro areas, but increasingly has begun to affect community newspapers as well.
The most important factor for a newspaper's future, Abernathy said, is having an owner who is willing to support both the journalism and the marketing and advertising services needed by local businesses.
"The real determinant of whether a newspaper is going to survive and thrive is whether you have owners who are willing to invest," Abernathy said.
