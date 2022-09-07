Although winter weather is still far away, residents should mark their calendars now to take part in the Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Victoria.
Registration for parade entries opens Oct. 1. Registration is free, but space is limited, so residents are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. Lighted floats, car and motorcycle clubs, marching bands and other types of entries are welcome.
Parks & Recreation is also seeking food and merchandise vendors for the event.
To sign up for the parade or register as a vendor, visit www.victoriatx.gov/registration starting Oct. 1. The deadline to register is Nov. 1.
The Christmas Parade of Lights will be in downtown Victoria on Dec. 3, the first Saturday in December.
For more information about the parade, contact Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200 or parks@victoriatx.gov. To learn more about Parks & Recreation programs and services, visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks.
