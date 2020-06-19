In the late 1930s, hundreds of communities across the United States had icons of safety in their school crosswalks. They were life-sized cartoon figures of a little girl, mounted on plywood and fastened to an iron base.
A headline in the Dec. 18, 1939 Victoria Advocate announced, “Safety Sallies to be Put in Place as Warning Signs.”
Victoria had its share of Safety Sallies. One of those is remembered to have graced the Juan Linn Elementary School student crossing on North Navarro Street about four blocks from Rio Grande Boulevard.
Even though she was a cartoon, she nevertheless represented safety for school children at Juan Linn, once called North Heights Elementary. Safety Sallie was placed in the center of Navarro. Her purpose was to remind motorists, “Slow Down! Children are crossing!”
Every morning as children were arriving, Safety Sallie was moved into the street. Every afternoon when school was over for the day she was again called into service. Teacher reminded students to remember Safety Sallie, and look both ways before crossing Navarro, which was the beginning of what everyone called the Hallettsville Highway. Children wrote notes to Safety Sallie, especially when a passing vehicle was observed to ignore the presence of children crossing.
The March 18, 1940 Victoria Advocate, pointed out, “Officials in charge of the Safety Sallies that have been placed in the center of intersections near schools here have warned the public to be careful while driving by the Sallies. Recently several of the signs have been struck by automobiles and damaged.”
One of those Safety Sallies that met their untimely demise belonged to Juan Linn Elementary. She was smashed into dozens of pieces.
The teachers and staff of Juan Linn Elementary held a funeral of sorts. Children wrote goodbye notes and placed them in an excavation along with the pieces of Sallie. Later, an oak tree sapling was acquired by the school, was planted over Safety Sallie’s remains, and dedicated to the safety icon.
Years passed, and Safety Sallie’s oak grew and flourished. Victorians fought in a World War, and in other wars that followed. One century ended and another began. Victoria grew along with Safety Sallie’s oak.
Almost eight decades after that day when Safety Sallie was interred, the oak tree that had sheltered her remains was bulldozed down to make room for needed expansion of DeTar Hospital. Juan Linn School had been closed and demolished years earlier as new elementary schools were built throughout the city.
One wants to believe that the benign spirit of a cartoon icon from long ago remains present at school crosswalks across Victoria, continuing to protect our city’s children.
“Slow Down! Children are crossing!”
Editor’s Note: Portions of the foregoing appeared in the Victoria Advocate on Aug. 23, 2015
Special Thanks: Thanks to Linda Wolff for providing information about the 1940 story of Safety Sallie.
