Renowned country singer Darrell McCall and his band, the Tennessee Volunteers, will perform at an upcoming benefit hosted by Victoria's Disabled American Veterans chapter.
The community is invited to come dance at Victoria's VFW Hall, 2201 Lova Drive, on Sept. 25.
"We're planning to have a great time," said Elaine Phillips, adjutant and treasurer of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. "(McCall is) no run-of-the-mill. He's been around for a while, and the group that he's with, they're very outstanding."
Tickets are being sold at Victoria Harley-Davidson, High Brehm Hats & Western Wear, Cavender's Boot City and Bedbutlers Furniture.
General admission tickets cost $20 if purchased ahead of time and $25 at the door. VIP tickets, which include a dinner of speckled trout and shrimp, a meet and greet with the band and dancing, are $60. Pulled pork sandwiches and nachos will also be available for purchase.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. for VIPs and 6:30 p.m. for general admission. Dancing will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will hold a raffle drawing during the event, and the Disabled American Veterans will hold a bucket raffle.
Money raised from the event will support the Victoria chapter's activities, including training service officers who help veterans access government benefits, catering holiday meals for veterans and their families as well as supporting veterans with their rent and utility payments, Phillips said.
