U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud will be at Rockport Warriors United on Wednesday afternoon to discuss his legislative priorities for veterans and hear directly from local veterans.
At the event, the congressman will present the Navy Good Conduct Medal to George Hemond, a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War.
Hemond, who remains active in veteran and community service organizations, contacted Congressman Cloud’s office for help communicating with the Navy on his behalf as he sought the Good Conduct Medal.
Rockport Warriors United, where the event will be held, is a faith-based retreat center in Rockport. The center provides a retreat experience and related activities free of charge to active-duty and honorably discharged military veterans.
