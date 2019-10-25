Katie Eapen thought her father’s love of birds was lame until she, too, found herself fascinated by the creatures.
“About eight years ago I got old enough to really appreciate it,” she said. “We went out together in Goose Island State Park, and I identified my very first bird, the Inca Dove, and I was hooked.”
Eapen is among more than 2.2 million self-identified bird watchers in Texas who contribute to a national multi-billion dollar industry, according to data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.
The 36-year-old La Porte resident, who works in Baytown, does not want to imagine a world without birds. And yet, a new report predicts a grim outlook for birds as temperatures continue to rise.
Forty-one bird species in Texas are among hundreds that could be forced to find new homes or go extinct if temperatures increase by 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit by 2080, the National Audubon Society recently reported in a new study about the impacts of climate change on birds.
Another 86 species across the state are moderately vulnerable, 114 are at low risk and 364 are stable, the report found.
“I can absolutely see it happening and it would just be devastating,” Eapen said about the report. “Birds bring a lot of joy to my life in particular ... and to even loose one of them would be pretty awful.”
Three local species were found to be highly vulnerable if the 5.4-degree warming scenario becomes a reality – the Aplomado Falcon, Boat-tailed Grackle and Golden-fronted Woodpecker.
“The takeaway for Texans is that birds in the Lone Star State are telling us that we need to take action to avoid the worst effects of rising temperature on their habitats and food sources,” said John Reynolds, a policy communications senior manager at Audubon Texas.
Audubon compiled the report from more than 140 million bird observations, 70 data sources and analysis of nine different threats, including sea level rises, urbanization, fires, cropland expansion, heavy rains, false springs and extreme spring heat and droughts.
The climate-related threat affecting the greatest area and number of bird species in Texas is extreme spring heat and droughts, followed by fire, according to the report.
Taylor Bennett, a coastal technician with the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, was not surprised by the report’s findings.
Bennett monitors Wilson’s Plovers and Least Terns that nest at Matagorda Beach and Bryan Beach, where she has watched birds that were forced to nest behind sand dunes because of erosion, flooding and high tides, which has made them more vulnerable to predictors.
“We have experienced a lot of loss in terms of nesting, and they’re forced to adapt to another habitat,” she said. “In that particular area (Bryan Beach), we didn’t get any productivity this time around, so we’re actually losing (birds).”
Luckily, those two species are not among the many considered to be highly or moderately vulnerable by the Audubon Society. Though even birds in the low vulnerability category, like the Least Tern, would experience effects of climate change, Reynolds said.
When landscape changes, birds are among the first to feel the consequences.
“This isn’t just about birds,” said David Yarnold, CEO and president of Audubon, during a media briefing about the report. “It is about the ecosystems that we share with them because birds have always been the indicators of health, of nature and important to ecosystems ... This is just as much about the future that we face, that our children face as it is about the future that birds face,” he said.
Eapen has a bird identification book inscribed with a note from her dad that reads, “another excuse to explore the world.” Everyone is responsible for preserving that world, she said.
“We’re all responsible, it is not just for the birds, it is for our own future and our children,” she said. “The birds are probably going to feel it before we do, and we will feel it through them.”
But there is good news among the bad: if aggressive action is taken to combat climate change and prevent temperatures from rising beyond 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, 76% of birds threatened with extinction would no longer be vulnerable.
“There’s hope in this report, but first, it’ll break your heart if you care about birds and what they tell us about the ecosystems we share with them,” Yarnold said.
The nonprofit is calling for policies that reduce carbon emissions, and increase resiliency among communities and bird habitats, which the nonprofit believes Texas could lead.
“We already know what we need to do to reduce global warming, and we already have a lot of the tools we need to take those steps. Now, what we need are more people committed to making sure those solutions are put into practice,” said Renee Stone, vice president of climate for Audubon. “Our elected officials at every level of government must hear from their constituents that this is a priority.”
Texas is among those with no set greenhouse gas emission targets, renewable portfolio standards and is not a member of the U.S. Climate Alliance. Climate change was also not mentioned once in all 239 pages of the Texas General Land Grant Office’s 2019 Coastal Resiliency Master Plan.
But the state could still play an important role in lowering carbon emissions from its big economy and energy production.
Texas is the largest producer of wind energy in the country and almost 20% of energy Texas used in 2018 was produced by wind power, according to an annual report from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which oversees much of the state’s power grid.
During that same year, the council saw an increase in the number of solar projects, battery storage and natural gas peaking units under consideration for development. There were 247 development requests made in 2018 compared to 190 in 2017, and 94 in 2016.
“Acting now, Texas can lead the country in solutions that will make a difference,” said Suzanne Langley, vice president and executive director of Audubon Texas.
