The Victoria County Republican Party will hold its voting precinct conventions at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday shortly after the polls close.
All of the county’s 35 precincts except Precinct 27 will have a joint convention at 115 S. Main St. Precinct 27’s convention will be at the Inez Volunteer Fire Department.
Voters will nominate and select who they want to serve as county delegates for the March 21 county convention, and decide on planks to submit for the party platform.
“Participating is the most basic thing that a voter can do to change the government,” said Bill Pozzi, the Victoria County Republican Party chair.
The Victoria County Democratic Party will not have precinct conventions ahead of the county convention, said Pat Tally, party chair. The county convention will be at 9 a.m. March 21 at the Victoria Art League.
Delegates from the county conventions will go onto the state party conventions ahead of the national conventions.
