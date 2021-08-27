The Republican Women of Yoakum Area is announcing its annual Constitution Scholarship Essay contest for all Lavaca, DeWitt and Gonzales County seniors.
All private, public and homeschooled students are eligible to participate.
Complete contest rules are being provided to school campuses and for homeschooled students. Essays will be picked up from each school’s office for judging on Sept. 28.
Checks of $1,200, $700, $500 and $300 will be awarded to the four contest winners. The government teacher with the most students remaining in the semi-final round of judging will receive a prize of $300.
Certificates and checks will be presented at an awards ceremony and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St.
Schools of the winners will be notified prior to the awards ceremony. The winners and their parents will be notified and invited, but they will not know the place/amount of scholarship until it is announced at the ceremony. All high school seniors, principals, counselor and staff are invited and encouraged to attend the luncheon and hear an “impressive” keynote speaker.
The $1,200 grand prize winner will be asked to read his or her essay to the audience.
The essays are judged with no reference to the student’s name or school.
For more information, contact Jackie McNerney at 832-725-4701 or Brenda Cash at 361-594-4258 or 361-772-1442.
